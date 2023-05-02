Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $218.13 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

