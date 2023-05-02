Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 37,162 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,893 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 37,162 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

