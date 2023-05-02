MFA Financial (MFA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.95.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 644,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $9,122,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 193,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 86,460 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MFA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

