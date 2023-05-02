Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 190,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,289,000 after purchasing an additional 77,147 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

NASDAQ MU opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,530,800. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

