Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MITPF opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

About Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for estetrol-based oral hormone treatment.

