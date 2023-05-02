Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mithra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
MITPF opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.
About Mithra Pharmaceuticals
