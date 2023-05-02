Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 40,179 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405,386 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of eBay worth $17,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in eBay by 0.4% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,314 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $165,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 130,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.
eBay Price Performance
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
eBay Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.
eBay Profile
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBay (EBAY)
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.