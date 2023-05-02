Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 40,179 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405,386 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of eBay worth $17,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in eBay by 0.4% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,314 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $165,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 130,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.