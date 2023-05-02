Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 65,652 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,652 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $13,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Stephens began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Recommended Stories

