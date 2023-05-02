Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,593 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE CFG opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $44.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.