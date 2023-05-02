Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Lennar worth $17,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

