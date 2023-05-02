Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 14,904 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Raymond James worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,835,000 after purchasing an additional 116,629 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,164,000 after acquiring an additional 51,266 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

