Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 24,090 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $16,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth $4,433,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

