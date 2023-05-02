Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,827 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare
In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Molina Healthcare Price Performance
NYSE:MOH opened at $305.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.56.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
