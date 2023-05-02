Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,827 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.25.

NYSE:MOH opened at $305.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

