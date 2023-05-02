Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,998 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of United Rentals worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after buying an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $361.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.02 and its 200 day moving average is $379.48. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

