Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 58,561 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,561 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.