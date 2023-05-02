Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,449 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Datadog worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,330,000 after buying an additional 959,297 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Datadog by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after buying an additional 917,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Datadog by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,356,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,309,000 after buying an additional 781,424 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.97.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,119,719.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,974,716.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,119,719.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,891,916. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

