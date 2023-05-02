Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $17,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of CDW by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of CDW by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 449,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $170.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.81. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

