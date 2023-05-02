Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.53 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 179,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $139.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.76. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

