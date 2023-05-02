Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.55 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Entergy worth $16,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entergy Stock Performance

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $107.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $122.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

