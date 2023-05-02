Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.21 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,520 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $17,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 204,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Coann Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 410,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 209,108 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG&E Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of PCG opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.33.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

