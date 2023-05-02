Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.30 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 108.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,757,216 shares worth $1,738,001,650. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

