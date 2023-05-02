Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $14,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 571.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $176.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.36 and its 200 day moving average is $141.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 215.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.



