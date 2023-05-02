Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $16,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Insider Activity

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

