Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on AOS. Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

