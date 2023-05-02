Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 967,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $15,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

