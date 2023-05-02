Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,286 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $14,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.09.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $169.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $171.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

