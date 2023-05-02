Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 134,681 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,039,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,681 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $14,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

