Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,565 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Cooper Companies worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $383.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.02 and its 200 day moving average is $331.74. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $388.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.80.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

