Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 39,470 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,470 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $14,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.