Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 506 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PTC by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in PTC by 157.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $2,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,245,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,090,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $2,810,797.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,505,064 shares in the company, valued at $968,603,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $2,448,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,245,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,090,561.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 483,579 shares of company stock valued at $61,327,864. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.97 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average of $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.09.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading

