Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 65,144 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Kimco Realty worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 383.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

