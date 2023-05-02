Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 78,517 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,517 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,162 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

