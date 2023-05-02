Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,938 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,176,000 after acquiring an additional 151,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,204,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 212,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,060,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PKI opened at $130.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.84.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

