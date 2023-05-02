Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 132.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,722 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $16,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also

