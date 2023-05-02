Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,189 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $14,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

