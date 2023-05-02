Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.56. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.