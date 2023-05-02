Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,967 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of VeriSign worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in VeriSign by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 18,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,122,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $6,070,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,697,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,697,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,599 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

VRSN opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $224.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

