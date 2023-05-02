Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.99. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

