Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.99. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
