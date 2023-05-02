Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCRI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

MCRI stock opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $120.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

