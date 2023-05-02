Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,063 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 183.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

