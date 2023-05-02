Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 19,350 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 426,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 51,706 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 18,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.59. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

