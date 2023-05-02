Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,594,000 after acquiring an additional 547,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,049,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,065,000 after purchasing an additional 130,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,704,000 after purchasing an additional 110,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 889,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

