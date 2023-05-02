Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 2,459.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PIO opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Global Water ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

