Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $525,000 Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -317.24%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.