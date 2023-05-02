Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DMF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 262,642 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 199,956 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 33.7% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 86,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 154.7% during the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 112,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 68,274 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

