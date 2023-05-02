Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $585,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,708.65.

Booking Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,691.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,721.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,568.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,262.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

