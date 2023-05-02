Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $607,000 Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Evergy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.91.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

