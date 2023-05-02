Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $642,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69,345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $12.41.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.