Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $668,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,870.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,471.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,947.91. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,986.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $116.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,994 shares of company stock worth $47,774,863. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

