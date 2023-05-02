Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $738,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

