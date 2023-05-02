Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $806.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $789.26 and a 200-day moving average of $755.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23.
Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,055 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.71.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Featured Stories
