Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $806.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $789.26 and a 200-day moving average of $755.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,055 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.